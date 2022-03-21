Police ‘increasingly concerned’ over missing boy, 12, who ‘may have travelled to Sheffield’
Worried police are this evening appealing for help tracing a missing 12-year-old boy, Alfie Murphy, who it is thought may have travelled to Sheffield.
But South Yorkshire Police said this evening it is believed that Alfie may have travelled to the Sheffield area.
West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Alfie was last seen in the Listerhills area of Bradford at around 2pm today (Monday, 21 March).
“He is described as a white male, about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair.
“He is wearing a black bodywarmer, black jogging bottoms, black trainers, blue sunglasses and is carrying a black ‘manbag’.
“Officers are increasingly concerned about Alfie’s welfare and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to contact them by calling 101 or online via www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101livechat quoting reference 0860 of 21/3.”