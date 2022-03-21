Police ‘increasingly concerned’ over missing boy, 12, who ‘may have travelled to Sheffield’

Police in Bradford are appealing for help locating the youngster who has been reported missing.

But South Yorkshire Police said this evening it is believed that Alfie may have travelled to the Sheffield area.

West Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Alfie was last seen in the Listerhills area of Bradford at around 2pm today (Monday, 21 March).

“He is described as a white male, about 5ft 6ins tall, of slim build with short dark brown hair.

“He is wearing a black bodywarmer, black jogging bottoms, black trainers, blue sunglasses and is carrying a black ‘manbag’.