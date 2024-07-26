Police "increasingly concerned" about man missing for two days last seen in Rotherham

Chloe Aslett
By Chloe Aslett
Published 26th Jul 2024, 07:37 BST
Update: Marcus has been found safe and well (July 26).

Police have issued an appeal for help to find a man who has been missing for two days.

Marcus, aged 34, was last seen on Wednesday (July 24) at 4.30am at Strauss Crescent in the Maltby area of Rotherham.

He is described as a slim, white man with dark brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage hoodie and matching hat.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Marcus' welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him.

Marcus has been missing since Wednesday (July 24). | SYP

It is believed that he has links to the Cambridge area.

If you can help, you can pass information to police online or by calling 101.

Please quote incident number 807 of 25 July 2024 when you get in touch.

