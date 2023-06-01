A police appeal for help has been issued following the disappearance of a woman, who was last seen walking along an alleyway towards shops on a Sheffield main road.

A spokesperson for South Yorkshire Police said 50-year-old Joanne, whose photo has been released, was last seen at 1pm yesterday (Wednesday, May 31), walking along an alleyway from Lichford Road towards Newfield Green shops on Gleadless Road.

Launching a public appeal for help to find Joanne this afternoon (Thursday, June 1), the spokesperson continued: “She is described as white, around 5ft 1ins tall, with long blonde hair. Joanne no longer has brown hair, as seen in the photograph.

“It is believed she may be wearing white earmuffs, and a black jumper with white logo (as photographed).

“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Joanne's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Have you seen her? Do you know where she might be?”

Anyone who can help is asked to call police on 101, using the incident number 297 of June 1, 2023.