Police 'increasingly concerned for welfare' of missing Rotherham man

Police in Rotherham say they are 'increasingly concerned for the welfare' of a missing East Dene man.

Giedrius Liulys, aged 30, was last seen leaving his home in the North Road area at around 10.30pm yesterday (Thursday 21 June).

He has not been seen or heard from since and officers are growing increasingly concerned about his welfare.

Giedrius is described as white, around 5ft 11ins, of thin build with receding blonde hair. He was last seen wearing dark green trousers and a grey top.

Although he doesn’t often leave the East Dene area, Giedrius has an interest in Thrybergh County Park.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 65 of 21.6.18.