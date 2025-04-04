Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Barnsley who is believed to have travelled to Sheffield
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Jake, aged 34, was last seen at midday yesterday (April 3) at New Street in the Staincross area of Barnsley, and was reported missing to police that evening.
Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or who knows where he might be.
Jake is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair.
Officers believe Jake may have travelled to Sheffield city centre on Thursday.
If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.
Quote incident number 704 of 3 April 2025 when getting in touch.
Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.