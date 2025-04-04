Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing man from Barnsley who is believed to have travelled to Sheffield

By Finn Smith

Reporter

Published 4th Apr 2025, 13:51 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing for help in their search for a missing man in Barnsley who is believed to have travelled to Sheffield.

Jake, aged 34, was last seen at midday yesterday (April 3) at New Street in the Staincross area of Barnsley, and was reported missing to police that evening.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or who knows where he might be.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jake is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair.

Jake was reported missing on April 3 and it's believed he travelled to Sheffield city centre. Jake was reported missing on April 3 and it's believed he travelled to Sheffield city centre.
Jake was reported missing on April 3 and it's believed he travelled to Sheffield city centre. | South Yorkshire Police

Officers believe Jake may have travelled to Sheffield city centre on Thursday.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.

Quote incident number 704 of 3 April 2025 when getting in touch.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:PoliceBarnsleySheffield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice