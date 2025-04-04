Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing for help in their search for a missing man in Barnsley who is believed to have travelled to Sheffield.

Jake, aged 34, was last seen at midday yesterday (April 3) at New Street in the Staincross area of Barnsley, and was reported missing to police that evening.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Jake’s welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen him or who knows where he might be.

Jake is described as a white man, 6ft tall, of a slim build, and with short brown hair.

Jake was reported missing on April 3 and it's believed he travelled to Sheffield city centre. | South Yorkshire Police

Officers believe Jake may have travelled to Sheffield city centre on Thursday.

If you can help, you can pass information to police by calling 101 or reporting information online: www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v2/add-something-reported-missing/.

Quote incident number 704 of 3 April 2025 when getting in touch.

