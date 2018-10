A police incident on West Street in Sheffield city centre has been causing travel disruption this evening.

Tram services were disrupted by the incident which Stagecoach Supertram said at around 5.30pm was blcking the carriageway.

The operator later said the incident was now over but warned passengers to expect ongoing delays on the blue and yellow routes.

The nature of the incident is not known at this stage, but The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police for more information.