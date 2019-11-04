Police incident closes Park Square tram bridge in Sheffield city centre
A police incident has closed the Park Square tram bridge this evening.
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:30 pm
Updated
Monday, 4th November 2019, 8:31 pm
A spokesman for Stagecoach Supertram said that the ‘bow string’ bridge near Ponds Forge was closed in both directions with blue, purple and yellow route services all affected.
Read More
Read MoreDelays as passengers stuck on broken down train between Doncaster and Sheffield for an hour
A tweet said: “Due to a police incident trams unable to cross bow string bridge above Park Square roundabout - further details later.”
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details.