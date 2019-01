Have your say

A police incident is causing traffic delays on the M1 in Rotherham this afternoon.

Highways England tweeted at about 1pm that the M1/M18 interchange near Thurcroft is closed.

The M1/M18 interchange. Picture: Google

Diversions are in place.

Details of what kind of incident it is have not been released yet.