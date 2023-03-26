News you can trust since 1887
Police incident and smashed windows as Sheffield 72, 73, and 86 buses disrupted this evening

A police incident and smashed windows have caused disruption to Sheffield’s buses this evening.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 26th Mar 2023, 18:34 BST
Updated 26th Mar 2023, 18:34 BST

Emergency services were called to an incident near Fox Hill, which forced buses to divert while police were on the scene. South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more details.

But buses had to divert for nearly an hour as a resident of the ‘incident’, which saw Stagecoach divert its number 86 service away from Foxhill Road and Foxhill Crescent. and run along Halifax Road instead.

Stagecoach has now put out a message on social media to confirm that its 86 has now returned to its usual route.

However First Bus has stated it had no 72 or 73 service running. The 72 runs from Chapeltown to Manvers. The 73 runs from Rotherham to Sheffield.

They have stated this evening that they currently have no bus running on the 72/73 route due the bus and driver being ‘recovered’ due to a window being smashed.

