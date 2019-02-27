Police in South Yorkshire investigating reports of ‘malicious communications’ sent to disgraced MP

Police in South Yorkshire are investigating reports of ‘malicious communications’ sent to a disgraced MP.

Fiona Onasanya was this week released from jail after serving a third of the three-month prison sentence she was handed for perverting the course of justice by lying to avoid a speeding charge.

Peterborough MP Fiona Onasanya (pic: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire)

Police are investigating reports of emails and letters with what her office described as a ‘disgusting racial element’ being sent to the Peterborough MP, who has been expelled by the Labour Party, on the day she was jailed.

South Yorkshire Police, which is investigating along with officers in Cambridgeshire, said: “We are aware of reports of malicious communications sent to an individual in the Cambridgeshire area on January 29, 2019. We are currently investigating and enquiries are continuing.”

Ms Onasanya can return to parliament following her release but it is believed the 35-year-old will be wearing an electronic tag if she does so, due to the strict conditions imposed on her.