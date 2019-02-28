Police in South Yorkshire hunt man with name tattooed on neck

Police in South Yorkshire are hunting this man, who has his name tattooed on his neck.

Lewis Wigley, 28, who is understood to frequent the Barnsley area, is wanted for harassment and for recall to prison.

He is described as being of a slim build, with light brown hair and a tattoo saying ‘Lewis’ on his neck.

Members of the public are advised not to approach Wigley should they see him, but to call police on 101, quoting incident 049 of February 20.

You can also call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.