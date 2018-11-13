Police in Sheffield suburb amid reports of discovery of body 

Police officers have been deployed to a Sheffield estate amid reports of the discovery of a body this morning.

Details have not yet been confirmed by South Yorkshire Police but residents claim a body was discovered close to flats at the junction of Batemoor Road and Dyche Lane, Batemoor, this morning.

A body was reportedly found near flats at the junction of Batemoor Road and Dyche Lane, Batemoor, this morning

They claim a number of police cars were parked close to the body, which was said to have been placed on a stretcher and under a cover earlier.

Paramedics were also reportedly deployed to the scene.

More to follow.