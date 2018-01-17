Police in Sheffield hunt owners of £4,150 watch

Have your say

Police in Sheffield are trying to trace the owners of this luxury watch worth more than £4,000.

South Yorkshire Police said officers had uncovered the box and warranty for a Tag Heuer Carrera watch CAR2A1Z.FT6044, but unfortunately no watch.

They tweeted a photo of the designer timepiece and asked anyone who had had one stolen before October 17 last year to get in touch.

The stainless steel strap watch retails for £4,150 on the website of jeweller Ernest Jones.

The box and warranty were found at a property in Sheffield by officers who are investigating a series of burglaries in Sheffield, Rotherham, Barnsley and North Derbyshire.