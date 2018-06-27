Police in Rotherham issue laughing gas warning

A police warning has been issued about young people in Rotherham using 'laughing gas'

A number of empty canisters have been found on the streets recently, with South Yorkshire Police warning that inhaling laughing gas - nitrous oxide - can prove fatal.

A spokesman for the Rotherham Central neighbourhood policing team said: "We have found lots of these canisters lying around the streets. Young people are using these as a means of getting high by inhaling the contents through the mouth.

"Inhaling just one of these can cause pockets of air in the blood which may travel to the heart and can be fatal."