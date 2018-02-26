Police in grim search down blocked loo during Sheffield drugs raid

Clearing a blocked loo is a job no one relishes but we all have to do - even occasionally police on a drugs raid, it turns out.

Officers were forced to roll up their sleeves and take on the dirty task after executing a drugs warrant in Sheffield this morning.

Members of the Sheffield South East neighbourhood policing team carried out the dawn raid on the Arbourthorne estate.

The team said it had recovered what were believed to be controlled drugs and an investigation had been launched.

Three people were arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A and class P drugs, and possession of a suspected taser.

Police also revealed how unfortunate officers had to inspect a blocked toilet as they searched the property.

"Fingers crossed the next job is a bit nicer... not sure we get paid enough to do this," the team posted on Facebook this afternoon.

The officers' actions earned the admiration of members of the public.

Jonny Roberts commented on Facebook: "Nothing like a bit of toilet humour to start the week. You guys are legends. Keep up the good work."

