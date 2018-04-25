Police in blitz on drug dealers and crime gangs in Sheffield suburb

A police blitz on drug dealers and crime gangs in a Sheffield suburb is underway this morning.

Officers from the Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team are involved in the day of action in Foxhill, which will also see speeding motorists targeted.

CRIME: Sheffield police officer assaulted



A range of organisations including Sheffield Council are also involved to tackle issues including anti-social behaviour.

READ MORE: Drive-by shooting in Sheffield branded 'reckless' by police

Inspector Chris Lewis, who is co-ordinating the crime crackdown, said: "Our communities have been feeding back their concerns to police and this response is designed to blitz the issues that matter most. We are doing everything within our power to bring offenders to justice and equally importantly ensure people feel safe.

"The police presence will be immediately noticeable in Fox Hill, which will offer immediate reassurance, but we also want people to know that we are here to engage with them.

"Listening is an essential part of gathering the valuable information that underpins effective policing and we can’t piece together vital intelligence without the public’s help.

"If you’re concerned about what’s happening in your neighbourhood, you need to tell us about it by coming forward with evidence and information."

POLICE: Thieves turn on taps to flood business during raid in Sheffield

Inspector Lewis added: "We are working hard to prevent crime and deliver excellent neighbourhood policing. Our presence does not end when today’s operation ends. Fox Hill has its own police constable, PC Kevin Bly, who is dedicated to problem solving, so recurring issues can be identified and ironed out."