Police identify more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham than first thought

There are more victims of child sexual exploitation in Rotherham than first thought, it has emerged today.

In 2014, the author of an independent report into child sexual exploitation in Rotherham suggested around 1,400 victims had been identified.

But today, the National Crime Agency, which is investigating historic offences committed in the town between 1997 and 2013, said the figure has risen to 1,510.

In her original report on the issue, Professor Alexis Jay said men of predominantly Pakistani heritage had raped, sexually assaulted and abused vulnerable victims while those in authority turned a blind eye.

Today, the National Crime Agency said the scale of the abuse had been underestimated.

So far, 110 suspects have been identified and 18 charged.

More to follow.