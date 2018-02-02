Police hunting men over string of burglaries in Rotherham

Detectives investigating a string of burglaries in South Yorkshire have issued a CCTV appeal.

Police want to speak to the men pictured in connection with three burglaries in the Wath area of Rotherham between last Tuesday, January 23, and Monday, January 29.

This man is being sought in connection with the alleged burglary on Burman Road (incident 657, of January 23)

Officers, who are not treating the crimes as being linked at this stage, believe the individuals hold 'vital' information and have urged anyone who recognises them to get in touch.

The first burglary is alleged to have taken place at a property on Burman Road, Wath-upon-Dearne, last Tuesday between 3.15pm and 4pm.

Thieves broke in via a rear window and took numerous items, including a bank card which someone then attempted to use at a nearby cash machine.

Last Friday, January 26, thieves struck at a property on Golden Smithies Lane, causing damage and taking cash, between 11.45am and 12pm.

This man is being sought in connection with an alleged burglary on Golden Smithies Lane (incident 385 of January 26)

The third incident happened at a home on Cresswell Road on Monday, between 10.20am and 10.30am.

A man forced entry before fleeing when he realised the elderly occupants were present.

* Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 quoting the relevant incident number for each burglary: 657 of January 23 for the Burman Road break-in; 385 of January 26 for the Golden Smithies Lane burglary; and 271 of January 29 for the incident on Cresswell Road.