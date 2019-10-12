Police in hunt for teenage girl, 13, missing from Peak District

Police have launched a hunt to track down a teenage girl missing from her home in the Peak District.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 12th October 2019, 09:14 am
Layla Mann, 13, has gone missing from Fernilee in the High Peak and was last seen yesterday afternoon.

She is about 5ft 8ins tall with dark hair and a small tattoo on her wrist which reads CM.

Layla Mann went missing yesterday afternoon.

Layla was last seen wearing grey leggings, a grey school hooded top, black trainers and a black coat.

Anyone who has any information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire Police on the 101 number with reference 912 of October 11.