Police hunt Rotherham man with distinctive tattoos wanted for drugs and money laundering offences
Officers are looking for 32-year-old Jack Pengkerego, who is wanted by North Yorkshire Police as part of investigations into the supply of Class A and Class B drugs, as well as money laundering offences.
Pengkerego is believed to be in the Rotherham area of South Yorkshire.
He is described as white, around 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build, with blue eyes, brown hair and brown facial hair.
He also has several distinctive tattoos, including the letters ‘J P’ on both sides of his neck, the word ‘PENK’ on his right arm, along with images of a clown and a joker.
He also has a pierced left ear.
Police are urging anyone who has seen Pengkerego, or who has information about his whereabouts, to come forward.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “If you see him, please do not approach him. Call 999 immediately. For other information, call 101 quoting reference 12250121819.”