Police hunt nuisance quad bike rider hogging pavements in Sheffield

Police in Sheffield are hunting a nuisance quad bike rider who apparently thinks he owns the pavements.

South Yorkshire Police's off-road team this afternoon appealed for people to keep their eyes out for a small white quad bike being ridden around Gleadless by a white man believed to be in his mid-20s.

"Rider takes offence at others using his pavement," the team tweeted.

The biker was spotted in the Gleadless area, near the Blackstock Road waste and recycling centre, heading towards Heeley, said officers.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.