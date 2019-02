Police are appealing for help to track down a man wanted in connection with threatening and abusive behaviour and assault.

Aaron Ellse, aged 27, who is under stood to frequent the Doncaster area. is described as having a stocky build and brown hair.

Aaron Ellse.

If they see Aaron, officers are advising members of the public not to approach him but to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident 246 of 21 January 2019.

You can also pass information anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.