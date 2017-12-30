Police hunt for Sheffield man wanted on recall to prison

Have your say

Police are searching for a Sheffield man who is wanted on a recall to prison.

James Allen, 38, is wanted in connection with malicious communications offences.

Officers have issues an appeal so members the public can help in locating him.

Allen is known to frequent the Darnall and Waterthorpe areas of Sheffield, but could be travelling across the city, a force spokesman said.

Police are advising the public not to approach Allen and if you see him or know where he is, report it to officers immediately.

Any sightings or information on Allen's whereabouts, call 999 quoting reference number 14/16692/17.