Police hunt for man over theft of charity box on Doncaster station

Police are trying to trace this suspect over the theft of a charity collection box containing £200 in donations from a fast food shop on Doncaster railway station.

British Transport Police have issued CCTV pictures of a man they are searching for after the tin - which held money for the British Heart Foundation - was taken from the station's branch of Subway on May 19.

At approximately 6.35am, the culprit entered the empty cafe, took the box and then ran away in the direction of the Frenchgate shopping centre.

While removing the box, he also caused damage costing Subway £100 to fix.

Anyone who recognises the man should call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting 396 of May 19, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.