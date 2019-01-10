Police host Spice workshop in Sheffield in bid to tackle drug use 

A Spice workshop is being held in Sheffield city centre today in a bid to tackle the use and supply of the drug in the city centre.
South Yorkshire Police organised the event following an increase in the use of Spice in Sheffield city centre.
Officers from seven police forces are attending the workshop to share ideas on how to tackle the issue.
Topics to be covered include enforcement, testing, drug services support and sentencing.
Representatives from partner agencies including Sheffield City Council have also been invited to the event.