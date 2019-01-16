Police hold public meeting in Sheffield in search for missing teenage girl not seen for a month

A public meeting was held in Sheffield last night for police officers to appeal for information on the disappearance of a teenage girl not seen for a month.

The meeting in the Pakistan Muslim Centre on Woodbourn Road, Darnall, was organised on the day South Yorkshire Police declared the disappearance of 16-year-old Pamela Horvathova a ‘critical incident’.

South Yorkshire Police organised a public meeting in the search for missing Pamela Horvathova

READ MORE: Search for missing Sheffield teenager not seen for three weeks now being treated as a ‘critical incident’



Officers appealed for members of her local community to come forward with information.

COURT: Pensioner goes on trial accused of committing historic child sex offences in Sheffield

Pamela, of Roma Slovak heritage and from Staniforth Road, Darnall, was reported missing on Christmas Eve but has not been seen since December 18, when she left Sheffield College on Granville Road.

CRIME: These are the Sheffield streets that have had the most crime



South Yorkshire Police previously said the teenager was last seen in Darnall on December 21 but yesterday it emerged that the last confirmed sighting of her was three days earlier, when she left college.

A public meeting was held in Darnall last night as police officers appealed for information on the whereabouts of missing Pamela Horvathova

Officers are following up a reported sighting of her at iceSheffield the following day.

A recent reported sighting of her at Meadowhall has not been corroborated by the force.

Superintendent Paul McCurry, said: “Pamela is a vulnerable young girl and it is vital that we find her as soon as possible to ensure she is okay.

“She was last seen on Tuesday, December 18 when she left Sheffield College on Granville Road just after 2.05pm.

Pamela Horvathova

“Since then, we have not had any confirmed sightings of her and while we had received some calls from people saying they had seen her, unfortunately we cannot corroborate these sightings through CCTV or further information to ensure it is Pamela.

“We are currently looking at confirming a possible sighting of her at Ice Sheffield on Coleridge Road on Tuesday, December 19 but this remains ongoing.”

He added: “Due to the length of time she has now been missing, and the lack of contact with her family, or anyone we have spoken to so far during the course of our enquiries, our concerns for Pamela are understandably growing.

“We need the public to get behind us and we need your help to find her.

Pamela Horvathova

“We are particularly keen to speak to her friends and anyone she associates with outside of college. Did you speak to her on Tuesday, December 18? Did she say anything about where she might be going or did she raise any concerns?

“Any information, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, could prove vital in helping us to find Pamela.

“A dedicated team of officers, detectives, analysts and support staff are continuing to carry out enquiries, including CCTV trawls, house-to-house enquiries and speaking to those known to Pamela.

“We are also widening our search area to include Rotherham, where we know the community she is from has links to, and to neighbouring forces in case she has travelled out of Sheffield.

“Someone knows where Pamela is, where she has been or where she has been staying. Please, get in touch with us straight away.”

Anyone who sees Pamela should call 999 immediately.

Other information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 5555111. Quote incident number 941 of December 24.