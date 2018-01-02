Police helicopter joins search for missing Sheffield man as fears mount over his safety

Have your say

A police helicopter was called to Northern General Hospital early this morning as the search for a missing Sheffield man continues.

Umar Dinn was last seen at around 5am today near to the hospital on Herries Road, prompting a response from the police helicopter.

NPAS Carr Gate revealed that their helicopter was sent searching around the area at around 5.45am but could not locate the 30-year-old.

He was wearing white hospital issue pyjamas and grey slipper socks.

Umar has been missing since 6.30pm on New Year's Eve when he was walking along Hampton Road towards Firvale Road, Firvale.

Police officers appealed for motorists in the area with dash cams to check their footage.

Officers say they are growing increasingly concerned for Umar’s welfare.

Any sightings call 101 with incident number 795 of December 31.