Police helicopter deployed to Sheffield suburb to help snare wanted burglar

The police helicopter was deployed to a Sheffield suburb earlier today to help catch a wanted burglar.

The force chopper was spotted hovering over Lupton Road and Gervaise Avenue in Gleadless this morning as officers stepped up their efforts to catch a fugitive.

Police confirmed he has now been caught and in a statement added: “The male we have been looking for has just handed himself in to officers.

“He will be processed for burglary so please be assured the matter is in hand.”