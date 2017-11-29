Police helicopter called to Sheffield estate to arrest motorcycle rider

It was another busy night for the police helicopter last night as it was called to a number of incidents across South Yorkshire.

NPAS Carr Gate were called to the Manor Estate at around 9.20pm last night to assist with a motorcycle being ridden dangerously on the estate.

The police helicopter was able to locate and track the vehicle before officers were guided in to arrest the driver.

Around half an hour later, the helicopter was called to Penistone in Barnsley to assist with a vehicle failing to stop for officers.

The male driver was detained a short while later, after he crashed his car on a country lane.