Police growing ‘increasingly worried’ for wellbeing of Rotherham woman last seen on Christmas day

Police say they are growing ‘increasingly worried’ for the wellbeing of a Rotherham woman who was last seen on Christmas day.

Alena Grlakova, was last seen on Christmas Day – Tuesday December 25 – when she left a friend’s house on Thompson Drive in Swinton.

Missing woman Alena Grlakova

The 38-year-old told friends she was travelling into Rotherham but has not been seen or heard from since.

Despite numerous enquiries, including a public appeal for information and sightings, Alena has not been located.

Police have now issued a further appeal for information on her whereabouts, saying they are growing ‘increasingly worried’ for her wellbeing.

She is described as having blonde shoulder length hair and being of slim build.

Alena also has distinctive tattoos on her hands saying ‘Alena’ and ‘Stella’.

It is thought Alena has used taxis to travel around before and could be doing so again now.

Possible sightings of Alena include in the areas of Woodside Walk, Greasbrough, and Laudsdale Road, Herringthorpe.

Anyone with information about Alena’s normal routine or places she frequents, is asked to get in touch with South Yorkshire police on 101 quoting incident number 450 of January 15.