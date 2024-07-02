Police growing 'increasingly concerned' for welfare of missing Barnsley woman not seen for days
44-year-old Claire, who is from the Wombwell area of the town, was last seen in Barnsley at around 1pm on June 11, 2024.
Police believe she may have been seen on June 22, 2024 in the Silkstone area.
Appealing for the public’s helf to find her, a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Claire is described as a white woman, 5ft 4ins tall, with very long dark brown hair which is shaved at the sides.
“She often wears jogging trousers, tracksuits tops and a baseball style cap.
“We are using the most recent photograph we have available of Claire, but it is several months old.
“Officers are becoming increasingly concerned about Claire’s welfare and are asking for anyone who may know where she is or have spoken to her recently to come forward.
“Do you have information that could help officers?”
Anyone who can help is asked to please get in touch with police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 440 of June 24, 2024 when they get in touch.
Alternatively you can report online using their live chat or through their website here: https://www.southyorkshire.police.uk/ro/report/
