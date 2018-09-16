Police ‘growing increasingly concerned’ for missing Sheffield woman

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing woman in Sheffield.

Anne-Marie Kirkbride was last seen in the Crosspool area of Sheffield at 6pm last night.

The 24-year-old is white, 5ft 4ins, slim build, with dark hair.

She is believed to be wearing a mustard yellow coloured woolly hat, black puffa jacket, ripped jeans carrying a large tote bag.

Officers are keen to find her and have appealed for anyone with information to contact 101 quoting incident number 899 of September 15.

