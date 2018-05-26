Police granted extra 'stop and search' powers to tackle knife crime in Sheffield

Special 'stop and search' powers which were yesterday granted to police officers in Sheffield to tackle knife crime have been extended into the Bank Holiday weekend.

The powers - which provide officers with the right to stop and search an individual without having reasonable suspicion - were implemented in the Lowedges and Manor areas yesterday evening in response to the two serious incidents in Sheffield earlier this week.

They saw extra high visibility patrols in specific areas of the city and resulted in increased stop and searches - including a 24-year-old man arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

After they were introduced last night, it has been today decided that they will also be in place from 7pm this evening (Saturday 26 May) to 6am tomorrow morning (Sunday 27 May).

Superintendent Shelley Hemsley said: “We have taken the decision to extend the Section 60 authority to provide reassurance to our local communities, keep people safe and to identify individuals carrying offensive weapons.

“This week we have seen the devastating consequences of knife crime and the focus of our work across the force is to ensure everyone is able to safely enjoy the bank holiday weekend.

“To help us achieve this I would encourage anyone with any concerns to speak up and report it.”