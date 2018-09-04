Police 'found gun powder and fuses' when they raided terror suspect's Sheffield flats

Police said they found gun powder and fused when they raised a terror suspect’s Sheffield flat.

Two men are currently standing trial at Sheffield Crown Court accused of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism.

Farhad Salah, 23, of Brunswick Road, Burngreave and Andi Sami Star, 32, of Sheffield Road, Chesterfield have appeared in court this morning.

Star’s home at the Mermaid Fish Bar was raided just before 6am on December 19 last year.

At around the same time as his home was search, officers also forced entry into Salah’s home at the Fatima Community Centre.

Anna Whyte QC, prosecuting, said that police found several partially constructed explosive devices, a number of already functioned devices and a quantity of viable low explosive material at Star’s home.

She said that Sarah Wilson, a Senior Forensic Officer, also said that there were improvised pyrotechnic fuses found at the fish bar.

“Ms Wilson tested the various substances found and concluded that they included gunpowder also known as black powder, nitrate/sugar mixtures and a quantity of ground up match head composition...there was some 506g of viable low explosive material,” Ms Whyte said.

Police also found a ‘polystyrene container within which was one piece of fuse, some cotton wool and a quantity of black powder’ on Salah’s bedroom window sill.

The polystyrene container contained 9g black powder and a piece of fuse.

“There was also a slightly dirty looking ball of cotton wool. The powder was in fact gunpowder,” Ms Whyte added.

“Police found and seized air rifles and components compatible with such weapons in Andy Star’s address. They also found a cardboard box full of debris and cat litter, two pieces of wood and a small can which appeared as though they had been used for target practice.”

Ms Whyte said that significant items were found in the loft of Star’s property, including a black Ipad in a white case and a yellow and black carrier bag.

Inside the carrier bag was a black tube and contents, a white tube with a red lid and contents, another white tube with contents, an envelope containing foil and a number of string fuses and two air rifles.

Other items found by officers include: cylinders made from plastic and foil, homemade fireworks, lengths of copper piping, a wine bottle containing sulphuric acid.

There were also air rifle components including a sound moderator (silencer) and a telescopic sight, two Samurai swords in scabbards, various powders and a variety of improvised homemade fuses.

The trial continues.