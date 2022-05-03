Christopher Rumney, aged 41, was at the centre of a number of South Yorkshire Police appeals after he was reported missing from Doncaster town centre on April 25.

His disappearance sparked a massive police search, ending with the discovery of a body yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christopher Rumney, aged 41, was at the centre of a number of South Yorkshire Police appeals after he was reported missing from Doncaster town centre on April 25. Police have now confirmed a body found was his

South Yorkshire Police today put out a statement confirmed the body had now been formally identified.

They said: “We are sorry to share that officers searching for Christopher, aged 41, who was last seen in Doncaster town centre on 25 April, located a body yesterday (May 2).

"The body has now been formally identified as that of Christopher and his family has been informed.

“Thank you for all your support with the search and for sharing our appeal. We do appreciate your help.”