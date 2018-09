Forensic investigations are continuing following the discovery of a body in the water at Victoria Quays near Sheffield city centre.

The body of the man, whose identity has not yet been released, was found off Wharf Street, at around 12.20pm.

Body found at Victoria Quays in Sheffield. Picture: Dean Atkins.

A forensic tent has been set up on one side of the canal and a police cordon remains in place.

The death is being treated as ‘unexplained’.