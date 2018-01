A pair of motorists were issued with advice over their 'manner of driving' after a late-night crash in South Yorkshire.

Police were called to the Intake area in Doncaster on Friday night after two cars collided.

Officers said that both cars needed to be recovered from the scene but said that 'thankfully' both drivers were able to walk away without injury.

Police said the reason for the crash is still under investigation but said that both drivers were given advice over their 'manner of driving'.