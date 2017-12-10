Police force tells public not to call them to report people throwing snowballs

A police force has warned members of the public not call to them to report people throwing snowballs.

In its advice on what to do in snowy conditions, Derbyshire Constabulary has told members of the public they should not contact them to report snowballs being thrown.

A spokesman said: "If you want to report that a road is becoming treacherous but people are still travelling on it, you can call us on 101 and together with our partner agencies, we will try to address it.

"However, if you see people throwing snowballs, you do not need to call 101."

This comes as several parts of Britain have experienced heavy snowfall this weekend.