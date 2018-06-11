Police flood Sheffield estate amid unconfirmed reports of another shooting

Police have flooded an estate in Sheffield this evening, amid unconfirmed reports that a teenager has been shot.

Photos show a number of police vehicles on Chadwick Road in Woodthorpe, near the junction with Nodder Road, with the police helicopter also reportedly circling overhead.

Police on Chadwick Road, in Woodthorpe, this evening

The Star has received two reports from members of the public saying that a teenager has been shot, though we have been unable to get hold of police to confirm the details.

Last month, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in broad daylight on the same road.

One man said he understood a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back in the latest attack and another man said a 17-year-old boy had been shot four or five times in the back.

A woman said shortly after 10pm that a helicopter had been overhead for hours and there were now 'swarms of police' present.

The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service but has yet to receive a response. We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.