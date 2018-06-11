Police flood Sheffield estate amid unconfirmed reports of another shooting

Police have flooded an estate in Sheffield this evening, amid unconfirmed reports that a teenager has been shot.
Photos show a number of police vehicles on Chadwick Road in Woodthorpe, near the junction with Nodder Road, with the police helicopter also reportedly circling overhead.
READ MORE: Police confirm man shot in broad daylight on Sheffield estate
The Star has received two reports from members of the public saying that a teenager has been shot, though we have been unable to get hold of police to confirm the details.
Last month, a 30-year-old man was shot in the leg in broad daylight on the same road.
READ MORE: Father's horror at 'military-style' knives on open display in Sheffield following spate of stabbings
One man said he understood a 16-year-old boy had been shot in the back in the latest attack and another man said a 17-year-old boy had been shot four or five times in the back.
A woman said shortly after 10pm that a helicopter had been overhead for hours and there were now 'swarms of police' present.
READ MORE: M1 motorway closed near Sheffield after campervan wheel comes loose and rolls down road
The Star has contacted South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service but has yet to receive a response. We will attempt to bring you more information as we get it.