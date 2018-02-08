Police find two 'hidden' motorcycles in part of Sheffield plagued by nuisance bikers

Police have found two 'very well hidden' motorcycles in a part of Sheffield that has been plagued by nuisance bikers.

Officers from the Arbourthorne and Manor teams found the bikes in Arbourthorne earlier today.

They said they were working on the assumption that the reason they were hidden was because both had been reported stolen earlier this week.

Both bikes showed had signs of ignition damage.

The officers who found the bikes say they were 'in no doubt' that the bikes would have continued to be a nuisance to local residents and other road users.

If you have any information regarding these bikes, please call 101 and quote incident number 269 of 08.02.18.