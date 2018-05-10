Police find 'stolen' equipment in Sheffield garage

A haul of gardening and electrical equipment found in a disused garage is believed to be stolen, according to South Yorkshire Police.

APPEAL: Sheffield man wanted over violent robbery

The items were found by police officers in Darnall yesterday and an investigation is now under way, with officers keen to trace the rightful owners.

CRIME: Driver charged with killing South Yorkshire pedestrian in crash

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: "We strongly suspect that these items are stolen."

POLICE: Knife found in alleyway on Sheffield street

