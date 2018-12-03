Police find ‘nasty’ hunting knife in stolen car in Sheffield

Have your say

A ‘nasty’ hunting knife was found by police officers during a search of a stolen car in Sheffield.

Officers found the weapon in a stolen Suzuki Alto stopped in Shirecliffe in the early hours of Friday after a police chase.

Police seized a hunting knife from a stolen car in Sheffield

COURT: ‘Career' criminal jailed for nine years for string of burglaries



Two men were arrested for burglary and the Suzuki, which was fitted with false plates, was seized.

POLICE: Forensic tests to be carried out on stolen car in Sheffield

READ MORE: Rotherham mum’s petition calling for rapists to be denied access to children conceived through abuse backed by 325,000​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

A search of the car led to the discovery of the knife, which South Yorkshire Police described as ‘rather nasty’.