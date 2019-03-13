A knife has been seized and is to be destroyed after it was found by police officers close to a children’s playground in Sheffield.

Officers from the Manor and Arbourthorne neighbourhood policing team found the large kitchen knife partially concealed in some undergrowth yesterday.

In a Facebook post, the team said: “This was found very close to where young children play.

“The knife will be destroyed.”

The weapon was found as part of Operation Sceptre – a week-long crackdown on knife crime in South Yorkshire as part of a national initiative to reduce the number of people who carry blades.