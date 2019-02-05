Police officers alerted to a brawl involving six men in Doncaster arrived at the scene to find the street deserted.

They were called to Comelybank Drive, Mexborough, at around 7pm yesterday but when officers arrived they said there was no sign of any fight and nobody was able to provide any information on the alleged incident.

Comelybank Drive, Mexborough, Doncaster

APPEAL: Police probe into fatal collision in Sheffield continues

POLICE: ‘Police incident’ forces closure of major Doncaster road

CRIME: Man arrested on suspicion of drink driving after crash on Asda car park in Sheffield