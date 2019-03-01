Have your say

Police officers found bullet casings in a Sheffield street after worried residents reported a shooting.

Officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in Sturton Road, Pitsmoor, at around 9.10pm on Wednesday, February 27 and found evidence of a firearm discharge after a search of the street.

Forensics officers in white suits examined the street while other officers searched the area and carried out door-to-door enquiries.

Bullet casings were recovered and are to be forensically examined.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Officers received a report of shots being fired in the Sturton Road area of Pitsmoor.

“Officers attended and searched the area as well as conducting house-to-house enquiries.

“No firearm was found and no injuries were reported.

“Officers found casings that have been taken away for examination.”

One concerned resident, who does not wish to be named for fear of reprisals, said he saw a group of men armed with baseball bats and iron bars being approached by two other men who fired a gun.

He said he heard shouting and saw the men scatter.

He said the incident happened close to a house which was raided in an operation involving armed officers in January.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident 909 of February 27.