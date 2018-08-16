Police find boy, 16, driving car in Doncaster

A boy, aged 16, was caught behind the wheel of a car when it was stopped by police officers in Doncaster.

Officers stopped the car and found the young driver in Campsall last night.

The owner of the car was sat in the passenger seat at the time.

The car was seized by the police.