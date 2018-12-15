Police find body in search for missing South Yorkshire man

Officers searching for a missing South Yorkshire man have found a body.

60-year-old Graham Stringfellow from Bolton-upon-Dearne went missing earlier this week.

The body was found in the Manvers area and while formal identification has not yet taken place, it is believed to be Graham.

His family have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

The death is not being treated as suspicious.

Officers say they would like to thanks everyone who assisted with searches and who shared the appeals.