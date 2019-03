Police searching for missing Sheffield man have found a body.

The body was found yesterday (March 8) near Shirecliffe Lane.

Ricardo Reid.

The body has not yet been formally identified but officers believe it to be Ricardo Reid, who was reported missing on Friday, March 1.

Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Mr Reid’s family have been informed and are being supported, they added.

You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@samaritans.org.