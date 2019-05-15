Police fears for safety of mum and two-year-old daughter, missing for six weeks from their Doncaster home

But today anxious police bosses admitted they were worried for the safety both the mother and little girl pictured in Elmfield Park, as they revealed both have been missing for six weeks, with no change of clothes or apparent access to cash.

Officers held a press conference at Doncaster Police Station to call for help as they try to trace the mum and her young daughter who have not been seen for over six weeks.

Two year old Enissa Myzeqari has been missing for six weeks, sparking an appeal from Doncaster police

Sebjana Myzeuari aged 24, and two-year-old daughter Enissa, have not been seen since April 2 and their home on Chequer Avenue appears to be as it was left on April 2.

She has taken no money out of her bank account.

Doncaster Police Supt Neil Thomas said: “We’re very worried, and the reason is she is a young women with limited English, and a two year old daughter, who has not been seen by anyone.

“There’s been no activity with the bank account or any agency and the house looks as if it’s just been left since April 2.”

Sebjana, originally from Albania, has no family in the area but came and settled in Doncaster three years ago. She was last seen after visited the Flying Scotsman Centre health centre in the town centre, and then shortly afterwards at the Frenchgate centre, at around 10.30am on Tuesday April 2.

Supt Thomas said she was an isolated women with no support network. He said no one had noticed that she was missing until her housing provider checked the property and found it was unoccupied. They then alerted the police.

There was no suggestion she had been brought to the country illegally and police do no currently have a theory for what has happened to her.

“There is no suggestion she has harmed herself or been the victim of foul play,” said Supt Thomas. “There are some enquiries being made with the Albanian authorities and with other authorities in mainland Europe.”

Doncaster Council officer Aleemah Shafiq, Sebjana’s parent engagement worker who had worked closely with her in the past made a direct appeal to Sebjana.

She said: “Sebjana if you are reading this please can you contact the police on 101. We are really worried about you and want to make sure you are safe.”