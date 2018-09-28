Police ‘extremely concerned’ for welfare of missing Doncaster girl 

Police officers searching for a missing Doncaster girl are said to be ‘extremely concerned’ for her welfare.

Courtney Booth, aged 15, from Stainforth, has been missing for nearly a week after being reported missing at 11pm last Saturday.

Courtney Booth

She contacted her mum stating that she was on her way back from Harrogate, but failed to return.

Enquiries carried out so far across Doncaster and North Yorkshire suggest that Courtney is with a 25-year-old man from the Harrogate area.

Have you seen Courtney Booth

She was last seen with him at York railway station boarding a train bound for Aberdeen.

Detective Chief Inspector Jo Bates, leading the search for Courtney for South Yorkshire Police, said: “Courtney is known to have been in the York and Harrogate areas over the weekend of the September 22 and 23.

“Courtney and the man were last seen at York train station at around 3.50pm on Sunday, September 23, boarding a train to Aberdeen.

“There are a number of stops along the route and we are in the process of reviewing CCTV footage of each train station to establish where Courtney got off the train and where she then went.”

She added: “Courtney has never been missing before and it’s extremely unusual for her not to contact her family. “Clearly we are extremely concerned for her welfare and would ask anyone who thinks they may have seen Courtney since she was reported missing to get in touch with us straight away.”

The teenager has light brown-ginger, shoulder length hair and is of a medium build.

Whilst in York, Courtney was wearing blue skinny jeans, a black thigh length padded coat with fur-lined hood, black trainers and a grey and black jumper with a Nike emblem on the front.

DCI Bates said: “It’s vital that we find Courtney so we can speak to her to ensure her welfare.

“Her family are understandably incredibly worried.”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 1,073 of September 22.